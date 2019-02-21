Josina Kollrich, a native of Schwerin, Germany, at first needed convincing to participate in an exchange program.
Eventually her older brother and her own curiosity wore her down, and she decided to become an exchange student, attending Tomah High School for the 2018-19 school year.
“My big brother was here like four years ago, and he told me it was the best experience he ever had,” Kollrich said. “I was kind of insecure about going here because I didn’t want to leave my friends behind in Germany, but then he told me everything he did here, so I wanted to go and I wanted to improve my English.”
So far, Kollrich hasn’t been homesick, and her host family is why. The Francis family hosted her brother when he was in Tomah.
“They’re like my second family, so I feel really good with them,” she said. “I’ve (also) talked to my family almost every week, and it’s cool because they’re always wanting to know how I’m doing, and it’s cool just to tell them that everything’s different here than in Germany. I kind of like that.”
Schwerin and Tomah are similar but different, Kollrich said. One difference is the abundance of fast food restaurants in Tomah compared to Schwerin.
“We don’t have a lot of fast food restaurants there. We just have McDonald’s and Burger King and Domino’s Pizza,” she said. “When I came here it looked different, but it is also kind of the same. I don’t know, the landscape is just kind of the same here in Wisconsin, but the houses all look different, they’re way bigger than in Germany. But I think we have more houses and apartments (at home). It’s just a small town.”
Schwerin is located in the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and has a population of about 95,668 as of 2016, according to the Federal Statistical Office of Germany.
Personal car use is higher in the United States than in Germany, Kollirch said. The cars and streets are also bigger.
Driving is something Kollrich enjoys doing in Tomah.
“I have a host sister here. She’s in college, and when she’s here over the weekend, I like just driving around with her and talking to her and listening to music with her,” she said. “We just sing and we talk, and I like that, because in Germany it’s not like that. In Germany you don’t really drive your car a lot, you use like the bus or train or walk and here everyone is driving. Even to school, I live right next to Winnebago Park, and we drive to school. I could just walk, but we’re driving. That’s just different.”
The weather is also colder in Wisconsin than in Germany, Kollrich said. Days that she thought of as cold were was typical winter days in Tomah, her host family told her.
Kollrich said school in Tomah is like it is portrayed in the movies. She likes it.
“I think school here is easier than in Germany because it’s more fun, and you can pick your classes, but in Germany you can’t. So I really like it here,” she said.
Kollrich said she has enjoyed everything about school in Tomah, especially participating in sports. Germany doesn’t have sports in school; athletes have to participate outside of school in clubs. Since she has been in Tomah, Kollrich has participated in and watched different sports.
“I like the people I’m with because everybody is so nice to me, and I like the sports here,” she said. “I did cross country, and I’m going to do track come spring. (At home) I used to dance, but I quit the team because school was just too much for me, and I’d rather be good in school than do sports.”
Kollrich arrived in the United States in August and hopes to enjoy the rest of the school year with her friends before spending some time traveling before returning home, where she will have to redo her junior year.
Traveling is something Kollrich is looking forward to, especially a trip to San Francisco in July for her birthday.
“I’ve always wanted to visit Alcatraz in San Francisco,” she said. “My host mom kept asking me (earlier) if I wanted to see something in the USA and I was like ‘not really,’ but then I was remember thinking ‘I want to visit San Francisco and Alcatraz. That would be cool.’”
Kollrich will still be in Tomah July 4, and she is looking forward to watching a fireworks show, especially after not seeing any on New Year’s Eve.
“In America you don’t really have fireworks on New Year’s Eve; in Germany we do that, it’s a lot of fireworks, and it’s really cool. I love it,” she said. “I went outside at midnight, and I was like, ‘why are there no fireworks? That’s weird.’ Then my host mom told me that fireworks are only on July 4.”
Kollrich is also excited about a planned trip to Arizona in the spring.
“I’m excited for it because in Germany you just hear about Arizona and California, Washington and New York, and now that I’m here I can really visit it,” she said.
Because of her time here in Tomah, travel is something Kollrich would encourage others to do.
“People should just go to different countries just to experience new things and travel, because it’s a lot of fun, and you get to know other cultures,” she said. “So I think people should just travel around, even if they’re insecure, because when I came here I was insecure about my English, even though I know that I can speak English, but I’m sometimes too shy to really speak it. But I think people shouldn’t be shy or insecure about that.”
A return to the United States might be in Kollrich’s future after finishing school.
“My host mom told me I could be a German teacher here. That would be cool, but I don’t know if I really like that idea,” she said. “And it’s hard to live here when your family is in Germany, so I can’t just visit them whenever I want to. But I was thinking about coming back and living here, but I’m not sure yet.”
