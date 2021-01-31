Getting garden seeds during a pandemic 2021

The pandemic has disrupted how we do things on so many levels. In 2020 some gardeners were not able to get the seeds they wanted due to increased demand and staffing shortages at seed companies. While seed companies expect to be better prepared this year, it is not too early to plan your garden now and get your seed order in for the 2021 growing season!

Here are a few tips from Jay Dampier, University of Wisconsin-Extension Horticulture Program Manager, to help you get the seeds in time for spring planting:

For starters, order early. By ordering seeds early, you get into the fulfillment queue early. This will help ensure that you get the seeds you want, when you need them. This is especially important if the seeds should be started 6-8 weeks (or more) prior transplanting outside. Additional tips for ordering seeds can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/y656lvzd

Be flexible and try other cultivars. Some online ordering forms have a notes section. If you are not 100% dead set on a specific cultivar, make a note to the seed company that you will consider a substitute of a similar cultivar.