Gigous appointed to city council

Adam Gigous is the newest Tomah City Council member.

Gigous was appointed by the council on a unanimous vote during Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting at Tomah city hall. He was the only applicant for the vacancy, which was created when Mary Ann Komiskey died in January. He took his seat immediately after receiving the oath of office from city clerk Jo Cram.

He is a member of the Lion’s Club, an assistant varsity coach for the Tomah High School boys soccer team and long-time Tomah Youth Soccer coach

“I’m just looking to do more, help out the city and do what I can,” he said.

Gigous lost a bid for the District 1 seat against Komiskey in 2019. He will serve the remainder of the Komiskey’s term, which ends in April 2021.

In other business, the council approved the cabaret licenses necessary to bring Downtown Thursday Nights back to Tomah for a second year.

The license was requested by the Greater Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce but ran into problems over questions on how neighboring residents will be notified. The event features live music that’s scheduled to run until 9 p.m. during six Thursdays in July and August. The 800 and 900 blocks of Superior Avenue will be closed during the event.