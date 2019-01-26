Girls Scouts of the Tomah/Warrens area will hold a Paint from Your Heart event Sunday, Feb. 3 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Tomah American Legion Post 201 in Tomah.
The event is a fund raiser to purchase a memorial bench and plant two trees in memory of three girl scouts and one adult volunteer from the Chippewa Falls area who were killed by an intoxicated driver Nov. 2, 2018, during a highway cleanup project.
With the support of Craft Time Studio in Tomah, the Girls Scouts will have four children and two adult pre-stenciled designs for the public to purchase ($20 or 30) that can be painted in any manner the purchaser would like. All the paints and supplies provided courtesy of Craft Time Studio. About 1 ½ hours should be allowed to complete the design.
This event is open to the public, and refreshments will be provided. Participants are asked to purchase a ticket prior to the event to ensure Girls Scouts and Craft Time Studio have the necessary supplies ready. Tickets can be purchased from Craft Time Studio, the Tomah Chamber and Visitor’s Center or by calling Julie at 608-343-5853.
Anyone with questions can contact Dan at 608-387-4863.
