Giving Tree delivers to local schools

LYNXX Networks recently completed its 13th annual Giving Tree event. This year, the gift wishes of over 75 children were fulfilled.

Elementary schools in Camp Douglas and Oakdale, along with the K-12 New Lisbon School, collaborated with LYNXX on distributed gifts. Children who received gifts ranged from 4 to 17 years old. Donations were received from individuals, businesses and organizations in the area.

The event originated as a leadership project created by LYNXX employee Karla Krause when she participated in the Juneau County Advanced Leadership Program. The Giving Tree was created to demonstrate how individuals, businesses and organizations can help families in Juneau and Monroe counties.

Along with Krause, LYNXX employees Tom Lowe, Ann Anderson and Donna Wyss delivered gifts to the schools.

Along with Krause, LYNXX employees Tom Lowe, Ann Anderson and Donna Wyss delivered gifts to the schools.

