World hunger is the focus of Peace Lutheran Church for the year.
From now through May 2020, the church’s goal is to raise $6,000 for Evangelical Lutheran Church of America World Hunger. On Sunday, July 14 the church is hosting a picnic to raise funds for the project.
The picnic begins at 10 a.m., and lunch will be held at 11 a.m. at the church, located at 307 W. Warrens St., Tomah.
Beth Stuart of Peace Lutheran Church said the church decided to focus on world hunger because although there are hungry people in the United States, the poverty level in Third World countries is extreme. She said it’s harder in many developing countries for people to obtain funds and purchase food.
“In the United States there are people that are hungry, but the resources to get food are a little bit easier,” she said. “We just felt that ... if we could help those countries in any way (we would).”
Stuart said the picnic isn’t just a food event. She said the purpose of the picnic is to educate people about world hunger and farming techniques in impoverished countries.
There will be be Farm Track Experience consisting of five stations, each focusing on a different aspect of farming. For example, one station will focus on how farmers water their crops during times of drought.
“This is going to be a great learning experience ... it’s for everybody to come learn about the hungry not only in our community but across the nation and world,” she said.
Stuart said she learned a lot when she first got involved with the project and hopes others will, too. She believes individuals can make a difference.
“When I got involved, I knew people were hungry, but I had no idea to what extent,” she said. “People will learn about how there are so many hungry people and how farmers are trying to make a living. ... I’m very excited to put this on for our community and for our church.”
The meal consists of brats and hot dogs, chips, watermelon and ice cream. They will also have two fair trade beverages, iced tea and Kickapoo ice coffee.
Everything is free, but the church is looking for free will offerings for the project.
