Gnewikow, Bloom, Murray win Tomah School Board seats

Tomah Area School District voters chose their new leadership last week.
Mike Gnewikow, Sue Bloom and Rick Murray were the top three vote-getters in the April 7 Tomah School Board election. The results were announced Monday after local clerks were ordered to keep ballots sealed until the deadline for all absentee ballots to be received.
Unofficial vote totals for the three at-large seats had Gnewikow leading the pack with 2,544 votes. Bloom was second with 2,442 votes, followed by Murray with 1,990.
The remaining votes went to Spencer Stephens (1,620), Kirk Arity (1,402) and Mitchell Koel (1,016).
All three incumbents − Jerry Fushianes, Nancy McCoy and John McMullen − didn’t seek re-election.
The new school board members will assume their seats during the board’s reorganization meeting Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m. They will take their seats as school buildings are shut down statewide due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools in Tomah have been closed since March 18, and the district is trying to fill the void with remote learning tools.
“The COVID-19 crisis is posing a totally new situation for all people to adapt to a changing reality every day,” Gnewikow said. “I believe the school board will need to continue to gather as much information as possible from all areas of the community and help put the district in the best and safest atmosphere for everyone.”
He said the district was already in transition thanks to a pair of administrative retirements.
“In addition to all normal activities, we are dealing with this pandemic and having a new administrator and activities director taking over,” Gnewikow said. “All these things bundled together create a truly unique situation where there will need to be a lot of communication taking place to keep things running effectively for everyone.”
Bloom said the board faces a pressing issue of monitoring how students are learning from home.
“I think the district, as were many, was thrust into online learning pretty quickly,” she said. “We will need to learn from teachers and students what worked and what didn’t. The summer months will give us a chance to upgrade in this area in case of the very real possibility that a shutdown may occur again.”
Bloom said longer-term needs include “addressing space issues” and “more support for teachers in the classroom.”
Murray said it’s important “not rush to quickly to get back to school if it will only require us to close facilities and starting all over again.”
“I think we are all still learning about the COVID-19,” he said. “We have to rely on our medical professionals to guide us on the best direction to take to protect all our employees and students.”
Murray said his top priority is “digging in and learning the ins and outs of how the school board operates. I will be part of a team of school board members working together to do what is best for our schools and kids.”
The district’s Board of Canvassers will review the results Thursday at 9 a.m. in the Tomah High School commons.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
