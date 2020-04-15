Gnewikow, Bloom, Murray win Tomah School Board seats

He said the district was already in transition thanks to a pair of administrative retirements.

“In addition to all normal activities, we are dealing with this pandemic and having a new administrator and activities director taking over,” Gnewikow said. “All these things bundled together create a truly unique situation where there will need to be a lot of communication taking place to keep things running effectively for everyone.”

Bloom said the board faces a pressing issue of monitoring how students are learning from home.

“I think the district, as were many, was thrust into online learning pretty quickly,” she said. “We will need to learn from teachers and students what worked and what didn’t. The summer months will give us a chance to upgrade in this area in case of the very real possibility that a shutdown may occur again.”

Bloom said longer-term needs include “addressing space issues” and “more support for teachers in the classroom.”

Murray said it’s important “not rush to quickly to get back to school if it will only require us to close facilities and starting all over again.”