The public is invited to join a day of honoring the nation's fallen military men and women at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville on Saturday, Aug. 24, as the Gold Star Tribute is re-dedicated.
The Gold Star Tribute re-dedication ceremony will take place on The Highground Plaza at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony will include speakers from Gold Star families of fallen military members from Iraq, Afghanistan and the Vietnam War, dedication of sponsored benches overlooking the Gold Star, music performances by the brass quintet of the 132nd Army Band and a flag folding and presentation. The ceremony will conclude with a candlelight walk to the Gold Star Tribute.
The re-dedication will celebrate the redesign of the Gold Star into a tribute that can serve its purpose of showing honor to the fallen year-round. The previous design relied heavily on landscape plants that were not thriving under current conditions and often not visible in the winter months. The new design is built upon the existing footprint of the original Gold Star Tribute but has additional elements, including statuary and lighting, to make it a more effective and meaningful tribute 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
An open reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. at The Highground Museum. Guests can visit exhibits on display honoring fallen military, including:
- “Remembering Our Fallen," a photographic display of Wisconsin men and women killed while serving in the Persian Gulf region (Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan and Iraq).
- Wisconsin Public Television’s “A Face for Every Name," a photographic display of the Wisconsin military personnel killed or missing in action during the Vietnam War.
A brass quintet from the 132nd Army Band will perform in the Museum during the two-hour reception.
For more information, visit.thehighground.us, call 715-743-4224 or email events@thehighground.us.
