Gomez files for Monroe County Board of Supervisors run

There will be one more contested seat for Monroe County Board of Supervisors.
Remy Gomez filed to run in the 13th District that was vacated by incumbent Supervisor Dean Peterson. Gomez will face Wayne Kling in the district that includes the city of Tomah.
Candidates in the 13th had three extra days to circulate nomination papers because Peterson declined to file a declaration of non-candidacy.
Gomez will be seeking two offices this spring. He's running for Tomah mayor and had taken papers out to run in the city of Tomah's Eighth District city council seat but didn't file them.
Peterson, meanwhile, turned his attention to city government. He's seeking the Eighth District seat held by incumbent Susan Holme.
The county board will have five contested seats this spring. Ten seats have only one candidate, and the 12th District, represented by outgoing board chair Pete Peterson, has no candidates. Write-in candidates can file with the Monroe County Clerk.
The primary is Feb. 18, and the general election is April 7.
