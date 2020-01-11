Gomez files for Monroe County Board of Supervisors run

There will be one more contested seat for Monroe County Board of Supervisors.

Remy Gomez filed to run in the 13th District that was vacated by incumbent Supervisor Dean Peterson. Gomez will face Wayne Kling in the district that includes the city of Tomah.

Candidates in the 13th had three extra days to circulate nomination papers because Peterson declined to file a declaration of non-candidacy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gomez will be seeking two offices this spring. He's running for Tomah mayor and had taken papers out to run in the city of Tomah's Eighth District city council seat but didn't file them.

Peterson, meanwhile, turned his attention to city government. He's seeking the Eighth District seat held by incumbent Susan Holme.

The county board will have five contested seats this spring. Ten seats have only one candidate, and the 12th District, represented by outgoing board chair Pete Peterson, has no candidates. Write-in candidates can file with the Monroe County Clerk.

The primary is Feb. 18, and the general election is April 7.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.