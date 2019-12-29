Gomez joins race for Tomah mayor

It's a four-way race for Tomah mayor.
Remy Gomez clarified his intention to run for both mayor and the Eighth District Tomah City Council seat held by Susan Holme. Gomez joins a field of mayoral candidates that includes incumbent Mike Murray and challengers Brett Larkin and Nellie Pater.
Gomez said Friday if he won both races, he would serve as mayor.
"I've had a lot of public support to run for the mayor's seat," Gomez said.
It's his second bid for mayor. He was one of three write-in candidates in the 2016 election won by Pater, who was defeated for re-election in 2018 by Murray.
Gomez also served six months on the city council. He was appointed to the Eighth District seat before losing to Holme last year in the election to fill the remaining 12 months of the term.
Pater and Larkin have returned their nomination papers to the city clerk. Murray and Gomez have taken papers but have yet to return them. If more than two candidates appear on the ballot, a Feb. 18 primary will be held.
As of Friday, the Eighth District is the only contested city council seat. Richard Yarrington (Second District), Shawn Zabinsky (Fourth District) and Lamont Kiefer (Sixth District) are running without opposition.
You have free articles remaining.
In the race for Monroe County Board, three more incumbents filed declarations of non-candidacy last week. Gregg Vinslauski (Sixth District), Paul Steele (11th District) and James Schroeder (15th District) submitted their non-candidacy forms Dec. 26 with the Monroe County Clerk. They joined county board chair Pete Peterson (12th District), who filed his non-candidacy form Dec. 18.
Dean Peterson (13th District) has neither taken out papers nor filed a declaration of non-candidacy. Because he's an incumbent and didn't state intentions by Dec. 27, the filing deadline for his seat has been extended to Jan. 10.
Eleven board incumbents are seeking new terms. They include Alan McCoy (First District), David Pierce (Second District), Nodji Van Wychen (third District), Cedric Schnitzler (Fourth District), Wally Habhegger (Fifth District), Mary A. Von Ruden (Seventh District), Mark Halverson (Eighth District), Douglas Path (Ninth District) Rodney Sherwood (10th District), Sharon M. Folcey (14th District) and Mary J. Cook (16th District).
Two incumbents have opponents. McCoy is challenged by Stephen H. Klein, while Path is running against challenger Ron Luethe.
Candidates have emerged in two districts where incumbents aren't running Tony E. Wissestad is running in the Sixth District, and Adam Balz is running in the 11th District.
Ronald D. Radar is running in the 15th District.
No candidates have filed in the 12th or 13th districts as of Dec. 27.
Four Tomah School candidates − Susan Bloom, Mitchell Koel, Wayne Kling and Richard Taylor − have filed declaration of candidacy forms. There are three seats at stake, and all three incumbents − Jerry Fushianes, Nancy McCoy and John McMullen − aren't seeking reelection.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.