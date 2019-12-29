Gomez joins race for Tomah mayor

It's a four-way race for Tomah mayor.

Remy Gomez clarified his intention to run for both mayor and the Eighth District Tomah City Council seat held by Susan Holme. Gomez joins a field of mayoral candidates that includes incumbent Mike Murray and challengers Brett Larkin and Nellie Pater.

Gomez said Friday if he won both races, he would serve as mayor.

"I've had a lot of public support to run for the mayor's seat," Gomez said.

It's his second bid for mayor. He was one of three write-in candidates in the 2016 election won by Pater, who was defeated for re-election in 2018 by Murray.

Gomez also served six months on the city council. He was appointed to the Eighth District seat before losing to Holme last year in the election to fill the remaining 12 months of the term.

Pater and Larkin have returned their nomination papers to the city clerk. Murray and Gomez have taken papers but have yet to return them. If more than two candidates appear on the ballot, a Feb. 18 primary will be held.