If it weren't for the rain Monday, all of the Memorial Day weekend would have been good for fishing.
But the bite was good Saturday and Sunday, said Don Rosvocius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait. The shop was busy with fishermen coming in for bait and people bringing in their fish. The shop also received calls about competing in the shop's leader board for fish length and size.
"From the reports coming through, I'd say the northern bite is really good," he said. "On the board we have a 36½-inch northern, which for here is pretty darn big, and a 19-inch crappie, which is really big. They've been catching some pretty nice fish."
Northern are biting best on suckers and bobbers, Roscovius said.
Bass are also biting, but while anglers are catching a few, they've mostly been smaller ones — with the exception of one five-pound bass — Roscovius said. That tells him that they're getting ready for spawning, and he expects the bass activity to pick up.
The bluegill and crappie bite is starting to pick up. Fishermen are starting to see them more in cranberry bogs, Roscovius reported. The bluegills have been good-sized.
"I had a guy call about a 10½-inch bluegill, but we already have a 12-inch one on our board, so there are nice ones being caught," he said.
Matt Modjeski, a Department of Natural Resource conservation warden, was in Jackson County this past weekend. The bite was also good up there, he reported.
"I didn't really see or talk to too many fishermen, but Saturday some of them said they were getting some good-sized bluegills, and I saw some very nice crappies, and last week I did see some really nice-sized northerns," he said.
Besides fishing, others were out using the waterways for recreation, Modjeski said. He saw plenty of people out with canoes and kayaks.
"People were having a good time," he said. "I talked with a group that went to the Wildcat Mountain area on the Kickapoo River, and they said there were a few bugs and gnats but otherwise it was a good time. It's the time to get out and recreate."
