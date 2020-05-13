Goodwill adjusts drop-off locations, hours

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin is adjusting its donation drop-off locations and hours across its 35-county region.

The Tomah location, along with 13 other locations, will not be open to the public but will be used for sorting donations after they are held for 72 hours in accordance with recommendations from the National Institutes of Health

Goodwill NCW began taking donations May 7 in Onalaska and 12 other locations with strict safety measures in place. They are open for non-contact donation drop-offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, unless capacity is reached earlier.

While stores remain closed to shoppers, Goodwill NCW’s non-contact donation drop-off features a drive-through system that follows social-distancing guidelines: