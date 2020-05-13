Goodwill adjusts drop-off locations, hours

Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin is adjusting its donation drop-off locations and hours across its 35-county region.
The Tomah location, along with 13 other locations, will not be open to the public but will be used for sorting donations after they are held for 72 hours in accordance with recommendations from the National Institutes of Health
Goodwill NCW began taking donations May 7 in Onalaska and 12 other locations with strict safety measures in place. They are open for non-contact donation drop-offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, unless capacity is reached earlier.
While stores remain closed to shoppers, Goodwill NCW’s non-contact donation drop-off features a drive-through system that follows social-distancing guidelines:
- Donors are asked to remain in their vehicles until they reach the donation doors and, once they exit their vehicles, to practice social distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet of space from others.
- Donors should place items in the designated bins or boxes instead of delivering person-to-person. Donors will need to sort donations into the two labeled bins according to soft goods such as apparel, handbags, shoes, bedding and towels and hard goods such as books, décor, kitchenware, household items and artwork.
- Signage at donation drop-offs walks donors through the process.
- Online receipts are available at goodwillncw.org/donate/receipt.
- All donation attendants will be wearing gloves and a mask or face covering.
As a nonprofit human service organization, Goodwill NCW uses revenue from the sale of donations to fund job training and other opportunities as part of its mission of “elevating people by eliminating barriers to employment.” In 2019, 91% of Goodwill NCW’s revenue was generated through the sale of donations.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!