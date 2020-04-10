Goodwill asks public to hold on to donations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the statewide COVID-19 Safer at Home order in place, Goodwill NCW’s retail stores and training centers and donation drop-off locations across 35 counties are temporarily closed.

Goodwill NCW is urging the public to hold on to donations until its donation centers reopen.

“As we all stay home and do our part to keep our communities safe, please remember how important donations are to Goodwill,” said Chris Hess, Goodwill NCW president and CEO. “The average donation creates more than three hours of job training and opportunity. As people clean and organize homes, we will absolutely need donations − but not just yet.”

He anticipates Goodwill facilities “will be back open soon” and said “the need (will) be even greater when we emerge from this temporary shutdown.”

With donation centers closed, Hess said items left outside donation doors are exposed to the weather and can be damaged or ruined, creating unnecessary waste.

Goodwill operates a Tomah retail store at 1516 N. Superior Ave. A list of all Goodwill donation centers can be found at goodwillncw.org/donate/where. Donation bins have been temporarily removed from business’ parking lots.

“The impact of the temporary shutdown of our retail stores and training centers will be substantial, and community-based human service organizations like Goodwill will be essential to our response to this crisis and the challenges we face locally and statewide,” Hess said. “We are bracing for an increase in individuals needing services and are pressing ahead to meet those needs, but we need the communities’ donations to do so.”

