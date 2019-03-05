WARRENS - Search engines can be a vital tool for small businesses success in a digital world.
Erin Bemis, a trainer with Google, spoke about how businesses can use Google to reach customers online Wednesday at the Monroe County Economic Development Conference at Three Bears Resort.
One of the fist things businesses need to think about is language — what they're using and what their customers are using to find similar businesses, products or services, Bemis said. Do they match?
"I find often when I'm working with different organizations and different small businesses that what they think is a keyword for them is absolutely the farthest thing from what someone's actually going to type in when they're searching for a business," she said.
For example, Bemis worked with a man who described his business terms such as greenscaping, irrigation and groundcover.
Those are not the common terms customers use to find the services he offered, Bemis said, they typically used landscaping, sprinkler system and mulch.
"You have to be able to think like your consumer, and you have to use word choices that they're going to use about your business or organization," she said. "Often as professionals or executives, especially as marketers ... we're inside our own heads and inside our own industries and we forget to look from the other side of what does the consumer actually see about us and our organization or business?"
Thinking like a customer and using the language they use is important when it comes to being found on Google, Bemis said. It generates the results the customer gets.
"They're going to be typing in words that are hopefully going to answer their questions, and then Google goes through and indexes all of the information that's out there," she said. "It sends out all of its bots and crawlers and spits out what it thinks is the best result ... and hopefully you're the first choice."
Websites are also important to succeeding online, Bemis said. They can draw a customer in or push them away.
Each website is going to be different, she said. Every business is different and has different goals, but they need to be organized and focus on achieving their goal.
Websites should be updated as often as possible, Bemis said.
"I always get asked the question, 'how often should I update my website?' The appropriate answer is as often as you can," she said. "If you can do it every day, do. If you can do it once a week, you're like 'I can't do it every day, but I can do something on Monday,' great, that's good. Bare minimum, once a month. Every marketing expert I've ever talked to said that at a bare minimum, once a month and that is almost too slow."
Website design and flow are also important, Bemis said. If it's not laid out well and easy to navigate, customers will leave and find another service — especially if the website is not mobile friendly.
Don't make it frustrating for a customer to find something or use the website, Bemis said.
"What happens when you get frustrated when you're looking for something online?" she said. "You run. You go somewhere else."
Businesses should also think about if a website is enough to reach their customers online, Bemis said. What else can they do to reach their ideal customers?
Online advertising is one way to reach customers, Bemis said. It's a big opportunity, but it shouldn't be rushed, businesses should take the time to plan out what they're doing and what their goal is before they jump in.
"When you are creating your ads, not only do you have to keep the consumer in mind, but you have to think about how long you want it to run," she said. "That's something that a lot of people don't consider, like how long are you actually going to run this campaign, what is your end date on it and do you have it set up for success."
Bemis said businesses should also create three or four ads for one ad campaign to find which works best.
"One of the really cool features of Google ads lately is that now you have, say, three ads designed for the one campaign, and they go through and they rotate," she said. "The ones that start performing the best, Google automatically plays more for you, which is nice."
Bemis also encourages businesses to spend more money up front than they feel comfortable with to get outside of their comfort zone.
"What that will do is it will allow you to try all sorts of different things, on different platforms, on different pages, with different groups, and you will be able, because you're tracking and you're watching all the metrics, to see what works and what doesn't," she said. "You will quickly realize where you're going to be able to spend your money in the future, in the long haul, more wisely. It will save you money in the long run to do that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.