Gov. Tony Evers will stay neutral for now in Democratic presidential race

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is staying neutral in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Evers said Wednesday he was open to making an endorsement but not until after the state's April 7 presidential primary. He said withholding an endorsement boosts the chances of Wisconsin's primary being relevant.
Most of the delegates to the Democratic convention will have been chosen by April 7.
"I want to make sure that every last Democrat that's still upright gets to Wisconsin," Evers said.
Confusion over results from the Iowa caucus and Bernie Sanders' narrow win over Pete Buttigieg in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary has the Democratic race off to a muddled start.
The race is further complicated by front-runner Joe Biden's poor early showings and the candidacy of Michael Bloomberg, who is blanketing the airwaves with TV ads but isn't a candidate in any of the February contests.
Evers said the close outcomes in Iowa and New Hampshire make it more likely the nomination won't be decided before Wisconsin voters head to the polls.
"That helps us have a competitive primary," he said. "I'm looking forward to having every one of them that's left − and I think most of them will be − coming to Wisconsin and talking to people about the issues."
The next nominating contest is the Feb. 22 Nevada caucus followed by the Feb. 29 South Carolina primary. Fourteen states, including Minnesota, and one territory will cast primary or caucus votes during "Super Tuesday" March 3.
The Democratic convention is July 13-16 in Milwaukee.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.