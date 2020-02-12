Gov. Tony Evers will stay neutral for now in Democratic presidential race

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is staying neutral in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Evers said Wednesday he was open to making an endorsement but not until after the state's April 7 presidential primary. He said withholding an endorsement boosts the chances of Wisconsin's primary being relevant.

Most of the delegates to the Democratic convention will have been chosen by April 7.

"I want to make sure that every last Democrat that's still upright gets to Wisconsin," Evers said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Confusion over results from the Iowa caucus and Bernie Sanders' narrow win over Pete Buttigieg in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary has the Democratic race off to a muddled start.