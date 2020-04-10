Governor order state park closures

Gov. Tony Evers has closed 40 state parks, forests and recreational areas to address public health concerns during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
On Thursday, Evers directed the Department of Natural Resources to close the parks due to "unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism and out of an abundance of caution to protect public health and safety and help flatten the curve," according to a statement. Closures are indefinite and began at the end of the day Thursday.
Evers had originally left such parks open to allow residents places for outdoor recreation, as many other options are limited due to his order to close down essential businesses and ban mass gatherings.
“Unfortunately, growing difficulty with ensuring social distancing compliance, dwindling cleaning supplies and mounting trash are some of the challenges faced by our state parks staff," Evers said in the statement. "We have to address the growing public health and safety concern and protect Wisconsinites."
However, Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, criticized Evers' latest order, which he described as an attempt to create "a nanny state."
"We have done a good job of social distancing for the last couple of weeks," Allen said in a Thursday statement. "We are seeing evidence that would suggest that the curve is being flattened. The last thing we need to do now is punish people by not allowing them to enjoy the great outdoors."
Nearly all the closures were in southern Wisconsin and included Devil's Lake State Park, Rocky Arbor State Park and Mirror Lake State Park.
Devil's Lake and neighboring Palfrey's Glen Natural Area experienced considerable vehicle and foot traffic after the DNR temporarily waived park entry fees.
The governor's order didn't include Mile Bluff State Park, Wildcat Mountain State Park, Buckhorn State Park or Black River State Forest. However, Evers said additional parks may close if the public does not follow social distancing guidelines or if vandalism continues.
"We know there are benefits to getting outdoors, DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole said in a statement. "Not doing this would put people's lives at risk. With the weather warming, we are seeing increases in visitors and a myriad of challenges surrounding social distancing. In order to protect the public, this is a necessary step."
