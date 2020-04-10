Governor order state park closures

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers has closed 40 state parks, forests and recreational areas to address public health concerns during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Evers directed the Department of Natural Resources to close the parks due to "unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism and out of an abundance of caution to protect public health and safety and help flatten the curve," according to a statement. Closures are indefinite and began at the end of the day Thursday.

Evers had originally left such parks open to allow residents places for outdoor recreation, as many other options are limited due to his order to close down essential businesses and ban mass gatherings.

“Unfortunately, growing difficulty with ensuring social distancing compliance, dwindling cleaning supplies and mounting trash are some of the challenges faced by our state parks staff," Evers said in the statement. "We have to address the growing public health and safety concern and protect Wisconsinites."

However, Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, criticized Evers' latest order, which he described as an attempt to create "a nanny state."