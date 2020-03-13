Governor orders schools closed, Tomah to establish sites for lesson plans, school lunches

Tomah Area School District superintendent Cindy Zahrte sent a memo to teachers Friday morning telling them to be prepared for the shutdown of school.

Friday afternoon, contingency became reality.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Friday ordered the closure of all public and private schools in Wisconsin effective Wednesday, March 18 in response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Zahrte had outlined contingency plans for a school closure during a special Tomah School Board meeting March 9, and her Friday memo advised teachers "there is a strong likelihood that our school district will face a closure in the near future. We need you to begin thinking about the how the curriculum will be delivered to students during this time."

Zahrte said late Friday the district will establish sites to distribute learning materials.

"We're still working on the details, but we'll have sites where school packets can be dropped off and received," Zahrte said.

A similar arrangement will apply to students who are eligible for free or reduced luches.

"They can drive up, get the meals and go," Zahrte said.