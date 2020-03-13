Governor orders schools closed, Tomah to establish sites for lesson plans, school lunches

Tomah Area School District superintendent Cindy Zahrte sent a memo to teachers Friday morning telling them to be prepared for the shutdown of school.
Friday afternoon, contingency became reality.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Friday ordered the closure of all public and private schools in Wisconsin effective Wednesday, March 18 in response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Zahrte had outlined contingency plans for a school closure during a special Tomah School Board meeting March 9, and her Friday memo advised teachers "there is a strong likelihood that our school district will face a closure in the near future. We need you to begin thinking about the how the curriculum will be delivered to students during this time."
Zahrte said late Friday the district will establish sites to distribute learning materials.
"We're still working on the details, but we'll have sites where school packets can be dropped off and received," Zahrte said.
A similar arrangement will apply to students who are eligible for free or reduced luches.
"They can drive up, get the meals and go," Zahrte said.
The closure of school means all extracurriculars are cancelled. Prior to Evers' announcement, Zahrte was prepared to recommend to the school board that the district cancel all after-school activities and field trips. The board will meet March 16 at 7 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
Staff will be expected to report to school as usual. Zahrte told teachers to prepare for "virtual office hours" that allow students to call or email with questions concerning subject matter.
"Our expectation is that our staff members will be here preparing lesson plans," she said.
Zahrte said the district's plan is subject to change.
"We are all going to have to be very flexible as we move forward," Zahrte said. "This is unprecedented, and we'll have to make adjustments as we go."
The anticipated re-opening date for schools is April 6; however, the date is subject to change pending further information. School have the option of closing prior to March 18.
“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly," Evers said, "but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin."
Tomah Journal Editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.