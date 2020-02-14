Governor says rural schools benefit from education package

Rural schools will benefit from a plan to restore two-thirds funding for public education, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said during an interview Wednesday.
The governor has called a special session of the state Legislature to earmark $250 million of a state budget surplus for public education. Roughly half would be applied to the state's equalization formula, which Evers said would go toward property tax relief.
"What we did with this package is equalizing," said Evers, a former teacher and principal in the Tomah Area School District. "It's going to give rural school districts a lot more flexibility ... it provides resources where they're needed, and it also reduces property taxes,"
The two-thirds funding threshold was established in the 1990s but eroded over time and accelerated in 2011 when Act 10 was passed. Many school districts, including Tomah for the first time in 2016, enacted referendums to bridge the funding gap.
"It will help slow down the number of referenda we have in the state," Evers said. He said the referendums are "a reflection of need and the state not doing its job."
The equalization formula favors districts with relatively low property values, but Evers said other parts of the package will appeal to low-aid districts. They include $84 in categorical aid for special education and $19 million for mental health services.
Eighty-three rural districts would divide $10 million in additional sparsity aid. Tomah's cut of $324,482 is the largest of any district. Evers said the existing formula is focused more on school districts with small enrollments than large geographic land areas.
"Having lived in Tomah and watched how much it cost to bus children ... we wanted to be true to the name and also true to the needs that our larger school districts have," he said.
There is also $362,000 for tribal language revitalization grants. He said every Native American nation in the state "is trying to maintain and save their native language. In some cases, there are very few native speakers left, and most of them are in their 70s and 80s. Providing grants to make sure those languages carry on is very important."
Evers has also called for a special session to address the state's farm economy. He predicted "coming to a compromise position" with state lawmakers over proposals to address farmer mental health and boost marketing for dairy products. He has proposed eight separate measures totaling $8.5 million. Republicans are proposing $30 million in tax cuts for farmers, including a $7,500 tax credit to qualifying farm operations.
Evers said the biggest problem dairy farmers face is over supply. He said the state had a role in opening additional markets for dairy products. He rejected the idea that dairy farms must inevitably get bigger to survive.
"I don't think the future is necessarily all small, all big, all medium," he said. "I think we have the opportunity for all size farms to thrive."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.