Governor says rural schools benefit from education package

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eighty-three rural districts would divide $10 million in additional sparsity aid. Tomah's cut of $324,482 is the largest of any district. Evers said the existing formula is focused more on school districts with small enrollments than large geographic land areas.

"Having lived in Tomah and watched how much it cost to bus children ... we wanted to be true to the name and also true to the needs that our larger school districts have," he said.

There is also $362,000 for tribal language revitalization grants. He said every Native American nation in the state "is trying to maintain and save their native language. In some cases, there are very few native speakers left, and most of them are in their 70s and 80s. Providing grants to make sure those languages carry on is very important."

Evers has also called for a special session to address the state's farm economy. He predicted "coming to a compromise position" with state lawmakers over proposals to address farmer mental health and boost marketing for dairy products. He has proposed eight separate measures totaling $8.5 million. Republicans are proposing $30 million in tax cuts for farmers, including a $7,500 tax credit to qualifying farm operations.