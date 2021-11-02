 Skip to main content
GRADUATES AND HONORS

Brendan Hall of Camp Douglas and Toni Thorson of Tomah have been named to the 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above and carry at least 12 credits are named to the President’s List.

The following students are summer 2021 graduates of Western Technical College.

Camp Douglas—Alyssa Hayward, educational assistant; Natasha Reynolds, nursing assistant.

Norwalk—Holly Barry, nursing assistant; Jill Luethe, nursing.

Kendall—Abby Brandau, business specialist.

Tomah—Henning Garvin, nursing assistant; Caitlin Henry, business managemen; Emily Krueger, nursing assistant; Brandon Lueck, nursing assistant; Betty Miller, nursing assistant; Jean Woodin, accounting assistant; Katherine Zellmer, business specialist.

Wilton—Angel Brueggen, nursing; Renee Visgar, hospitality management.

