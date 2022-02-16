 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GRADUATES AND HONORS

Three local students have been named to the fall Dean’s List at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee:

Paige Wagner, Tomah, junior, Onalaska Luther High School graduate.

Kale Gnewikow, Warrens, freshman, Tomah High School graduate.

Joshua Carlson, Tomah, senior, Tomah High School graduate.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.

Ivey Lyden of Tomah has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Nazareth College in Rochester, New York. Students on the Dean’s List must have a GPA of 3.5 or above and complete 12 credits of graded work.

The following students have received academic honors at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh:

Kendall—Lea Breitzman, Honor Roll.

Tomah—Karina Boyea, Dean’s List; Andrew McFarland, Dean’s List; Alexis Spiers, Honor Roll.

Wilton—Cassandra Tate, Dean’s List.

The GPA requirement is 3.3 for the Honor Roll and 3.75 for the Dean’s List.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

