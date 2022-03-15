GRADUATES AND HONORS

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls released its Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.
Local students honored were:
Kendall - Carisa Cleven, agricultural education.
Norwalk - Megan Culpitt, crop and soil science.
Tomah - Mason Gerke, business administration; Sarah Purdy, psychology; Colby Von Haden, agricultural business
Warrens - Mikayla Olson, animal science.
Wilton - Kyle Leis, agricultural engineering tech; Serena Leis, animal science.
To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Local students on the Dean's List:
Camp Douglas, Lauren Bena.
Kendall - Abigail Crneckiy, Kaylin Gruen.
Tomah - Kaitlyn Austin, Collin Dowson; Mitchell Erickson, Brian Ericson-Huneck, Justin Gerke, Jayden LeQue, Noah Nick, Brittanie Sousa, Natalie Zeps, Jayda Zhu
Wilton - Hayden Thompson.
Each school within the university has its own criteria for awarding academic honors.