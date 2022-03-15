 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GRADUATES AND HONORS

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls released its Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.

Local students honored were:

Kendall - Carisa Cleven, agricultural education.

Norwalk - Megan Culpitt, crop and soil science.

Tomah - Mason Gerke, business administration; Sarah Purdy, psychology; Colby Von Haden, agricultural business

Warrens - Mikayla Olson, animal science.

Wilton -  Kyle Leis, agricultural engineering tech; Serena Leis, animal science.

To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Local students on the Dean's List:

Camp Douglas, Lauren Bena.

Kendall - Abigail Crneckiy, Kaylin Gruen.

Tomah - Kaitlyn Austin, Collin Dowson; Mitchell Erickson, Brian Ericson-Huneck, Justin Gerke, Jayden LeQue, Noah Nick, Brittanie Sousa, Natalie Zeps, Jayda Zhu

Wilton - Hayden Thompson.

Each school within the university has its own criteria for awarding academic honors.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

