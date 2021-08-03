GRADUATES AND HONORS

Kayla Stott of Tomah has earned a bachelor of science degree from Iowa State University. She graduated Cum Laude with a degree in food science.
The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Chelsey Arendt of Norwalk to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
The following local students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls:
Tomah - Adgre Anna Borden, animal science; Drew Kenworthy, early childhood; McKinley Lambert, art; Colby Von Haden, agricultural business.
Warrens - Mark Kortbein, crop and soil science; Mikayla Olson, animal science; Sarah Paepke, agricultural business.
Wilton - Kyle Leis, agricultural engineering tech; Serena Leis, animal science.
To be be named to the UW-River Falls Dean's List, a student must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.
Miranda Kirchoff of Tomah has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester at Edgewood College in Madison. Full-time undergraduate and post-baccalaureate students who earn a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher are eligible for the Dean's List after completing 24 credit hours of study.
Vanessa Klein of Hustler has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee. Klein is pursuing a bachelor of science in biomedical sciences. To make the Dean's List, students must have earned at least 12 credits have no disqualifying grades. The grade-point threshold varies by college.
Two local students have earned academic honors for the 2021 spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Ryan Fisher of Camp Douglas earned Highest Honors (all A's) and Kristy Kurtz of Tomah earned High Honors (3.75-3.99).