GRADUATES AND HONORS

Kayla Stott of Tomah has earned a bachelor of science degree from Iowa State University. She graduated Cum Laude with a degree in food science.

The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Chelsey Arendt of Norwalk to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.

The following local students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls:

Tomah - Adgre Anna Borden, animal science; Drew Kenworthy, early childhood; McKinley Lambert, art; Colby Von Haden, agricultural business.

Warrens - Mark Kortbein, crop and soil science; Mikayla Olson, animal science; Sarah Paepke, agricultural business.

Wilton - Kyle Leis, agricultural engineering tech; Serena Leis, animal science.

To be be named to the UW-River Falls Dean's List, a student must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.