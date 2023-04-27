The following students received associate degrees or technical diplomas from Western Technical College:
Camp Douglas—Mariah Davis, nursing assistant.
Tomah—Audra Gomez, criminal justice; Lauren Marx, foundations of teacher education; Cheyenne Powless, human services associate; Devin Krahn, industrial machine controls; Emilia Boyea, nursing assistant; Hannah Long, nursing assistant; Katherine Santiago, nursing assistant; Kimberly Hayward of Tomah, nursing assistant; Kylee Johnson, nursing assistant; Robert Knutson, nursing assistant; Taylor Leonard, nursing assistant; Caitlin Larkin of Tomah, nursing; Ciara Young, nursing; Natalie William, nursing.
Wilton—Nicki Baxter, human services associate; Alexis Pasch, nursing assistant.