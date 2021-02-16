GRADUATES AND HONORS

 Skip to main content
The following local students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Dean’s List:

Camp Douglas—Veronica Roraff, agricultural education

Tomah—Adgre Anna Borden, animal science; Mason Gerke, business administration; Drew Kenworthy, early childhood; Colby Von Haden, agricultural business.

Warrens—Mark Kortbein, crop and soil science; Mikayla Olson, animal science

Wilton—Kyle Leis, agricultural engineering tech; Serena Leis, animal science.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0

Isaac Winter has been named to the fall 2020 semester Dean’s List at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.

Jonas Heffernan of Norwalk has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire-Barron County in Rice Lake. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

