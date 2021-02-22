 Skip to main content
GRADUATES AND HONORS
GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following local students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2020 fall semester:

Tomah - Tyler Appleby, Luke Grygleski, James Kelley, Char Luebke, Katlyn Miller, Nihayet Saleh.

Camp Douglas - Emma Granger, Brooke Walling.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or above.

Kayla Marie Stott of Tomah been named to the Iowa State University Dean's List. She is a food science major. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours .

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

GRADUATES AND HONORS

