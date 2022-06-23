GRADUATES AND HONORS

Stephanie Schendel of Wilton was nominated to receive Dickinson State (North Dakota) University's 2022 Outstanding Graduate Award. This award is the highest honor bestowed upon graduating seniors by the university.

Students are nominated by the faculty in their academic departments for exceptional performance in their fields of study. A selection committee reviews the applications and selects two individuals to receive the outstanding graduate of the year award.

Rebekah Schoos of Tomah has been inducted into the University of Wisconsin-Madison Phi Kappa Phi chapter. She is one of 86 students who was chosen for the honor society.

Toni Thorson and Corey Williams of Tomah have been named to the Southern New Hampshire University President's List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 are awarded the honor.

Faith Wood of Tomah has received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She graduated from the Helen Bader School of Social Welfare.

Alexander Stoikes of Norwalk, Brett Larsen of Tomah and Jacob Green of Norwalk have been awarded $1,500 scholarships from Ascendium Education Group, a non-profit organization that helps students across the country repay federal student loans. They are among 35 Western Technical College construction and industrial trade apprentices to receive the scholarships.

