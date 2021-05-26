GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following students earned bachelor’s degrees at the end of the fall 2020 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater: Tanner Dechant, Tomah, graduated Summa Cum Laude in accounting; Emma Granger, Camp Douglas, Magna Cum Laude, accounting; Jaymie Miller, Tomah, Cum Laude, accounting.
The following students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse at the end of the fall 2020 semester:
Camp Douglas—Hannah Soltvedt, bachelor of science, middle childhood through early adolescence education, Highest Honors.
Kendall—Kristin Lee, master of education, professional, professional development/learning community emphasis.
Norwalk—Gabrielle Luxton, middle childhood through early adolescence education, Honors.
Tomah—Darla Ahrendt, master of science in education, reading; Kristin Dulinsky, master of education, professional development/learning community emphasis; Kaylee Grovesteen, bachelor of science, middle childhood through early adolescence education, Highest Honors; Richard Klinge, bachelor of arts, theatre arts/performance emphasis; John Lanska, bachelor of science, computer science; Makayla Marten Steidl, bachelor of science, therapeutic recreation.
Leah Heath of Tomah has been named to the Dean’s List at Emerson College in Boston for the fall 2020 semester. The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher. Heath is a writing major.
Kimberly Rieck of Tomah has earned a degree at Upper Iowa University. She graduated in October 2020 with a master of business administration degree/ accounting emphasis.