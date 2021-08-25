GRADUATES AND HONORS

Jonas Heffernan has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Barron County in Rice Lake. Heffernan is studying in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Evan Johnson and Jenna Salzwedel of Warrens and Paige Wagner of Tomah have been named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Wisconsin Luther College in Milwaukee. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh has released its lists of academic honors for the spring 2021 semester. Local students honored were:

Kendall—Lea Britzman, junior, Honor Roll.

Tomah—Karina Boyea, senior, Dean’s List; Andrew McFarland, junior, Dean’s List.

Students must maintain at least a 3.3 grade-point average for the Honor Roll and a 3.75 for the Dean’s List.

Isaac Winter of Tomah has been named to the McKendree University spring 2021 semester Dean’s List. Students must maintain at least a 3.6 grade-point average to qualify for the Dean’s List.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.