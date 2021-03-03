GRADUATES AND HONORS

Two local students have been named to the Honors List at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for the fall 2020 semester. Ryan Fisher of Camp Douglas earned Highest Honors and Kristy Kurtz of Tomah earned High Honors.

Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High Honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 GPAs, and Honors are given to students earning 3.74-3.5.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has released its Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements. Local students on the Dean’s List are:

Kendall—Abigail Crneckiy, College of Letters and Science; Marissa Finn, College of Letters and Science.

Tomah—Lindsey Conway, College of Agricultural & Life Science; Daniel Darlington, College of Letters and Science; Hailey Frantz, College of Letters and Science; Noah Nick, School of Pharmacy; Alexis Smiezek, College of Letters and Science; Brittanie Sousa, School of Education; Natalie Zeps, College of Agricultural & Life Science.

Warrens—Daniel Jones, College of Agricultural & Life Science.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.