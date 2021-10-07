GRADUATES AND HONORS

Samuel Peterson of Tomah has been named to the University of Minnesota Dean’s List. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade-point average. Peterson studies in the college of science and engineering.

The following local students received degrees at the end of the spring 2021 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point:

Camp Douglas—Devon Bonikowske, bachelor of science, business administration/managemen, Magna Cum Laude.

Tomah—Kaleb Cuda, bachelor of science, business administration/accounting; Claudia Neve, bachelor of arts, communication/media studies; Kayla Rearden, bachelor of science, sociology/social work, Cum Laude; Jarod Whaley, bachelor of science, geography/GIS certification, Magna Cum Laude; Mallory Zelley, bachelor of science, biology, Cum Laude.

The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May:

Kendall—Trenton Pasch, bachelor of science, mathematics; Adam Vieth, bachelor of science, information systems.

Tomah—Laura Berry, doctor of physical therapy; Steven Kacvinsky, bachelor of science, accountancy and finance, Highest Honors; Nico Lang, bachelor of science, biochemistry; Kevin Millard, bachelor of science, clinical laboratory science and biology, Honors; Destiny Miller, master of science, education/school psychology; Carrie Nelson, bachelor of science, political science; Cherida VanderSchaaf, master of education, professional development; Olivia Waddell, bachelor of science, biology.

Wilton—Hunter Chadwick, bachelor of science, accountancy.

Raymond Peterson of Tomah has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He is a senior majoring in the college of engineering and science. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

