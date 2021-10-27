GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following local students have been named to the President’s List at Wisconsin Technical College:

Camp Douglas—Millie Covill, Alyssa Hayward.

Kendall—Abby Brandau, Alyssa Ottum.

Tomah—Nolan Brand, Kelcee Brenson, Ashley Buchanan, Justin Derhammer, Abbe Fosbinder, Caitlin Henry, Ignatia Jackson, Sydney Jacob, Kionna Jacobs, Melissa Kaye, Matthew Lickel, Kyle Lowe, Jozie Mackey, Kenneth Oglesby, Kyla Oliver, Kerry Oswald, Kyle Pershing, Cheyenne Powless, Dustin Robertson, Amanda Schindler, Charli Schueler, Danaca Shabatka, Marrisa Stapleton, Sevanna Utesch, Megan Von Haden, Alyssa Wilson, Michelle Winneshiek, Jean Woodin.

Warrens—Sharmila Rowan, Nicole Tralmer.

Wilton—Peyton Clark, Renee Visgar.

To be included on the President’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and carry six or more credits in an associate degree or technical diploma program.

Two Royall High School students from Kendall received scholarships from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the 2021-22 academic year. Epiphany Rieck and Maddie Wainwright are both recipients of the Carol Krohn Scholarship.

