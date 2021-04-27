GRADUATES AND HONORS

Connor Rivers of Tomah has been named to the Scholastic Honor Roll at Oregon State University. To be listed on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work and achieve a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Rivers is a senior majoring in kinesiology.

Two local students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Undergraduates Rodrigo Baltazar III of Tomah and Mckenzi Rogalla of Wilton were honored by the university for their work during the fall 2020 semester.

Samuel Peterson of Tomah has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis for the fall 2020 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade-point average. Peterson is an engineering major.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has announced its fall 2020 graduates. Benjamin Venner graduated with a bachelor of science in geospatial analysis and technology, and Cara Johnson graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing.