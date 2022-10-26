 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following area students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year:

Norwalk - Adelynn Hyatt, exercise and sport science; Shelly Powell, exercise and sport science; Katie Schmitz, psychology.

Tomah - Gianna DiGennaro, elementary/middle childhood education; Isaac Klema, recreation management; Dylan Motschenbacher, undeclared; Nolan Stees, accountancy.

Warrens - Tatianna Briggs, marketing; Jordan Kenyon, undeclared; Maggie Lass, public health and community health.

Wilton - Garrett Anderson, archaeological studies; Morgan Yoder, middle childhood through early adolescence education.

Trevin Nelson has graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. He received a bachelor of science in technology education.

