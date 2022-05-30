 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GRADUATES AND HONORS

Hannah Walker of Tomah has been named to the Dean's List at Ripon College for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify, a student must achieve a 3.40 grade-point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of letter-graded work.

Walker is majoring in studio art.

The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December:

Tomah - Josephine Dechant, bachelor of science, psychology; Kayla Gille, bachelor of science, accountancy; Kalie Lambert, bachelor of science, biology; Nick Salvo, master of software engineering.

Wilton - Aaron Ickler, bachelor of arts, art.

Amelia Cavaness of Tomah has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Cavaness a freshman in the college of liberal arts.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

