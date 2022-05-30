GRADUATES AND HONORS

Hannah Walker of Tomah has been named to the Dean's List at Ripon College for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify, a student must achieve a 3.40 grade-point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of letter-graded work.

Walker is majoring in studio art.

The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December:

Tomah - Josephine Dechant, bachelor of science, psychology; Kayla Gille, bachelor of science, accountancy; Kalie Lambert, bachelor of science, biology; Nick Salvo, master of software engineering.

Wilton - Aaron Ickler, bachelor of arts, art.

Amelia Cavaness of Tomah has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Cavaness a freshman in the college of liberal arts.

