GRADUATES AND HONORS

Matthew Zirk of Wilton has graduated with a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He received a degree in material science.
Casey Curran of Tomah has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. The award, formerly known as the Chancellor’s Award, is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Curran is a business administration major.
Jacqueline Villacrez of Tomah was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Madison College. She received perfect honors with a 4.0 grade-point average
