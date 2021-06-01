GRADUATES AND HONORS

Matthew Zirk of Wilton has graduated with a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He received a degree in material science.

Casey Curran of Tomah has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. The award, formerly known as the Chancellor’s Award, is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Curran is a business administration major.