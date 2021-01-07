 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GRADUATES AND HONORS
0 comments
GRADUATES AND HONORS

GRADUATES AND HONORS

{{featured_button_text}}

Katelyn Miller of Tomah has been named resident assistant at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for the 2020-21 academic year.

RAs are student staff members who serve as resources for other students on their residence hall floor and encourage community-based learning and interaction among residents.

RAs must maintain at least a 2.0 GPA, full-time student status and complete several interviews with peers and academic staff members to hold the position.

Two Tomah residents have received master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Taylor Dworak was awarded a degree from the college of health sciences, and Garrett Serna was awarded a degree in social work from the Helen Bader School of Social Welfare.

Adrian Degenhardt of Norwalk has been named to the Dean’s List at Milwaukee School of Engineering. Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) qualify for the Dean’s List.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

STUDENTS OF THE WEEK

Each week teachers at Tomah High School select students who have demonstrated outstanding personal effort in a subject area to nominate as Stu…

+5
THE KNIGHTLY NEWS
News

THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

December 2020 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charit…

News

BIRTHS

Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News