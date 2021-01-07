GRADUATES AND HONORS

Katelyn Miller of Tomah has been named resident assistant at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for the 2020-21 academic year.

RAs are student staff members who serve as resources for other students on their residence hall floor and encourage community-based learning and interaction among residents.

RAs must maintain at least a 2.0 GPA, full-time student status and complete several interviews with peers and academic staff members to hold the position.

Two Tomah residents have received master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Taylor Dworak was awarded a degree from the college of health sciences, and Garrett Serna was awarded a degree in social work from the Helen Bader School of Social Welfare.

Adrian Degenhardt of Norwalk has been named to the Dean’s List at Milwaukee School of Engineering. Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) qualify for the Dean’s List.

