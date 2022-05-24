 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following local students received bachelor’s degrees from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire at the end of the 2021 fall semester:

Tomah—Autumn Adler, nursing; Colton Dechant, social work; Brittany Lenning, special education; Nicole Sweeney, criminal justice.

Warrens—Thomas Repka, finance.

Wilton—Ellen Marriott, rehabilitation science.

Olivia Kube has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

To be eligible for the President’s List, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.

The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse:

Camp Douglas—Emily Soltvedt, middle childhood through early adolescence education.

Kendall—Tristan Welchlin, public administration.

Norwalk—Katie Schmitz, psychology.

Tomah—Mya Hennessey, biochemistry with American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology certification; Linglin Huang, international business; Isaac Klema, recreation management; Nolan Stees, accountancy.

Warrens—Tatianna Briggs, marketing; Maggie Lass, public health and community health education.

Wilton—Garrett Anderson, archaeological studies; Morgan Yoder, middle childhood through early adolescence education.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

