GRADUATES AND HONORS

Two Tomah students have earned academic recognition at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Hannah Wilcox-Borg received highest honors (4.0 grade-point average) and Nicholas Withey received honors (3.5-3.74).

Three Tomah students have received academic scholarships from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Ryan Bernhardt (accounting major) and James Kelley (computer science) are Chancellor Scholars, and Nihayet Saleh (marketing) has earned the Robert Eastman and Craig Esrael Family scholarships.

Katelyn Schmitz of Norwalk and Alyssa Ottum of Kendall were among eight Western Technical College volleyball student-athletes to earn all-academic honors with the Minnesota College Athletic Conference for the 2021-22 year.

Ny Lam of Tomah has been named to the Dean’s List at Austin Peay University in Clarksville, Tennessee. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.

Toni Thorson of Tomah (has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2021 President’s List. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a minimum GPA of 3.7.

