GRADUATES AND HONORS

Two Tomah students recently received degrees from the Minnesota State University in Mankato. Paige Borreson was awarded a master of science degree in communication disorders, and Katie Olson was awarded a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.

Kenzie Herold of Tomah received her bachelor of arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at the end of the spring 2021 semester. She graduated from the College of Letters and Sciences.

The University of Wisconsin-Stout has announced its Dean’s List for the spring 2021 spring semester. Local students honored were:

Tomah—Casey Curran, senior, business administration; Christina Diehl, senior, health wellness & fitness; Kyle Kroener, sophomore, golf enterprise management; Brandon Kyser, junior, mechanical dngineering; Trevin Nelson, junior, technology education; Briana Riedesel, freshman, biochemistry; Josh Stefanski, senior, environmental science.

Warrens—Jaydon Pfab, sophomore, computer science.

Amber Krause of Tomah has been honored as a 2021 Distinguished Scholar at Rockford University in Illinois. Distinguished Scholars must earn at least a 3.75 grade-point average with no grades below “C.”

