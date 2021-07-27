GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following Tomah students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List: Tyler Appleby, Ryan Bernhardt, Luke Grygleski, Katlyn Miller, Emily Reiff and Nihayet Saleh. They were honored for their work during the spring 2021 semester.

Kayla Marie Stott of Tomah has been named to the Iowa State University Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework. Stott is a food science major.

The following local students have earned academic honors during the spring 2021 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison:

Kendall - Abigail Crneckiy, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Marissa Finn, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Kaylin Gruen, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List.