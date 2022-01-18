 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GRADUATES AND HONORS

  • 0

Callyn Organ of Tomah has been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Iowa Wesleyan University. The Dean’s List honors degree-seeking students taking 12 or more hours per semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Dexter Taylor of Tomah was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term and earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BIRTHS

Kayley and Cody Schoonover of Arkdale are the parents of a boy, Cruise Joseph, born Nov. 6. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 21½ inc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News