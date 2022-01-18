GRADUATES AND HONORS

Callyn Organ of Tomah has been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Iowa Wesleyan University. The Dean’s List honors degree-seeking students taking 12 or more hours per semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Dexter Taylor of Tomah was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term and earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
