GRADUATES AND HONORS
The following local students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Dean’s List:

Kendall—Mackenzie Pearsall, finance; Adam Vieth, information systems; Tristan Welchlin, public administration.

Norwalk—Shelly Powell, exercise and sport science; Katie Schmitz, psychology.

Tomah—Anika Daugirda, communication studies; Steven Kacvinsky, accountancy; Elijah Klema, history/education; Isaac Klema, recreation management; Richard Klinge, theatre arts; Nico Lang, biochemistry; Brett Larkin, political science; Olivia Luebke, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Makayla Marten Steidl, therapeutic recreation; Naomi McMullen, biology; Nolan Stees, accountancy; Kelsi Swanson, Spanish/education.

To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5 semester grade-point average or higher and carry a minimum of 12 credits.

Trenton Pasch of Kendall has been named to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Dean’s List. College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.5. Pasch is a civil engineering major.

Daniel Jones of Warrens has graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He received his diploma in December with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and life science/genetics and genomics.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

