GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following local students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Dean’s List:
Kendall—Mackenzie Pearsall, finance; Adam Vieth, information systems; Tristan Welchlin, public administration.
Norwalk—Shelly Powell, exercise and sport science; Katie Schmitz, psychology.
Tomah—Anika Daugirda, communication studies; Steven Kacvinsky, accountancy; Elijah Klema, history/education; Isaac Klema, recreation management; Richard Klinge, theatre arts; Nico Lang, biochemistry; Brett Larkin, political science; Olivia Luebke, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Makayla Marten Steidl, therapeutic recreation; Naomi McMullen, biology; Nolan Stees, accountancy; Kelsi Swanson, Spanish/education.
To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5 semester grade-point average or higher and carry a minimum of 12 credits.
Trenton Pasch of Kendall has been named to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Dean’s List. College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.5. Pasch is a civil engineering major.