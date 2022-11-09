GRADUATES AND HONORS

Hannah Wilcox-Borg and Kayla Gille of Tomah have earned academic honors for the 2022 spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Wilcox-Borg achieved Highest Honors (grade-point average between 3.5-3.99) and Gille achieved Honors (3.74-3.5).

Olivia Kube was named to the spring 2022 President's List at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. To be eligible for the President's List, students must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has announced its spring 2022 Dean's List. Local honorees are:

Tomah - Logan Eirschele, architecture, undergraduate; Rachel Venner, letters and science, undergraduate.

Wilton - Mckenzi Rogalla, letters and science, undergraduate.

Local spring 2022 graduates at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater include (all bachelor's degrees):

Tomah - Tyler Dechant, Cum Laude, finance; Luke Grygleski, Cum Laude, marketing, Emily Reiff, human resource management.

Camp Douglas - Brooke Walling, human resource management.

Ashley Baumgart, civil engineering, and Zachery Berndt, biology, were spring 2022 graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has announced the following local graduates after the spring 2022 semester:

Camp Douglas - Emily Soltvedt, bachelor of science, middle childhood through early adolescence education, Highest Honors.

Kendall - Tristan Welchlin, bachelor of science, public administration.

Tomah - Mallory Gnewikow, bachelor of arts, English; Mary Moodey, master of science, recreation, management; Nu Ortiz, bachelor of science, clinical lab science.

Warrens - Morgan Noth, bachelor of science, clinical laboratory science, Honors; Katelyn Pearson, master of science in education, student affairs administration in higher education.