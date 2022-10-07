GRADUATES AND HONORS

Bradley Guell of Tomah has earned a bachelor’s degree from the Ripon College. He graduated with a major in exercise science/human performance and a minor in strength and conditioning and coaching.

The following local students have earned academic honors at the University of Wisconsin-Madison:

Kendall—Abigail Crneckiy, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Kaylin Gruen, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List.

Tomah—Collin Dowson, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Hunter Eirschele, School of Education, Dean’s List; Mitchell Erickson, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Justin Gerke, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Kiria-Leah Johnen, School of Education, Dean’s List; Katan Moser, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll; Brittanie Sousa, School of Education, Dean’s List; Natalie Zeps, College of Agricultural & Life Science, Dean’s List.

Warrens—Starling Burch, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List.

Wilton—Hayden Thompson, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List.

Nicholas Parker of Tomah has been named to the Minnesota State College Southeast President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits and achieve a grade-point of 3.5 or above.

Trey Gnewikow of Warrens has graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration from Wisconsin Lutheran College. He is a graduate of Tomah High School.