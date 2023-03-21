The following students have earned academic honors at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the fall 2022 semester:

Camp Douglas - Rhett Wilson, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll.

Norwalk - Laurel Adams, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List.

Tomah - Noelle Adler, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Collin Dowson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Hunter Eirschele, School of Education, Dean's List; Justin Gerke, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List; Katan Moser, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll; Ty Schanhofer, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Hannah Zhu, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Braden Zingler, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List.

The following students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester: Kim Downing, Norwalk; Shaniqua Catlett, Tomah; and Jess Allen, Warrens.

To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 credits and achieved at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.

Hayley Skaaland of Tomah, Wisconsin, has been named to the South Dakota State University Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. She is a student in theCollege of Education and Human Sciences.

Vanessa Klein of Hustler has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She is pursuing a master's degree in physician assistant studies.

Toni Thorson, Anna O'Laughlin and Corey Williams of Tomah have been named to the Southern New Hampshire University fall 2022 President's List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 are honored.

Wyatt Joseph Edward Spohn has been named to the Dean's List at Iowa State University. He is a senior majoring in statistics. Students on a Dean's List must carry a minimum GPA of 3.5.