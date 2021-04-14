 Skip to main content
GRADUATES AND HONORS
Two local students have received honors from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Sophomore Andrew McFarland of Tomah has been named to the Dean's List, and junior Lea Britzman of Kendall has been named to the Honor Roll. The grade-point average requirement for the Honor Roll is 3.3; for Dean's List it's 3.75.

Vanessa Klein of Hustler has been named to the Dean's List at Marquette University in Milwaukee. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher. Klein is pursuing a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

