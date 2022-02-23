GRADUATES AND HONORS

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has announced its Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

Local students honored:

Norwalk—Adelynn Hyatt, College of Education and Human Sciences.

Tomah—Autumn Adler, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Hanna Adler, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Haley Bradley, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Jheri Fushianes, College of Education and Human Sciences; Jordan Rapp, College of Education and Human Sciences; Lucas Stromberg-Windau, College of Arts and Sciences; Travis Von Haden, College of Education and Human Sciences;

Warrens—Emmalyn Koboski, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Riley Krultz, College of Business.

Wilton—Ellen Marriott, College of Education and Human Sciences.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.7 and completed 12 credits of graded work.

Connor Prielipp of Tomah has been named to the University of Alabama Dean’s List. Students on the Dean’s List earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

