The following students were named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester at Wisconsin Lutheran College:

Tomah - Paige Wagner, Joshua Carlson, Katelyn Krause.

Warrens - Kale Gnewikow.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must carry a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.

The following students were named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Stout:

Camp Douglas - Allie Hayes, freshman, art education.

Tomah - Morgan Arch, junior, engineering technology; Leah Lamb, freshman, art education; Derek Millard, senior, construction; Aubrey Redmann, senior, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Makena Riedesel, sophomore, early childhood education; Triston Riedesel, senior, digital marketing technology, information and communication technologies.

Warrens - Jadyn Heinz, junior, psychology; Hunter Neumann, sophomore, environmental science; Jaydon Pfab, senior, computer science; Amanda Valest, freshman, applied science, pre-medicine.

The academic award is presented to students who have a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

The following students were named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls:

Kendall - Carisa Cleven, agricultural education.

Norwalk - Megan Culpitt, crop and soil science.

Tomah - Sarah Purdy, psychology; Colby Von Haden, agricultural business; Hannah Walters, health and human performance.

Warrens - Mikayla Olson, animal science.

Wilton - Derek Erdman, finance; Serena Leis, animal science.

To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.

Joshua Carlson has graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from Wisconsin Lutheran College. He received his degree in accounting.

The following students were named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire:

Camp Douglas - Hans Peterson, nursing and health sciences.

Norwalk - Jonas Heffernan, college of arts and sciences.

Tomah - Hanna Adler, nursing and health sciences; Haley Bradley, nursing and health sciences; Hannah Drinkman, college of education and human sciences; Matthew Hennessey, college of arts and sciences; Lucas Stromberg-Windau, college of arts and sciences.

Warrens - Emma Koboski, nursing and health sciences; Riley Krultz, business.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must: have a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.7 and have completed at least 12 credits during the semester.