GRADUATES AND HONORS

Molly Gough of Norwalk, a sophomore at Northland College, has been named to the Dean’s List for outstanding academic performance during the fall 2020-2021 term. To qualify for the Dean’s List, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a “C.” Northland College is a private liberal arts college located in Ashland.

Two local students — Lane Kobel of Kendall and Chelsey Arendt of Norwalk — have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Damian Hernandez of Tomah was among 297 students from Rochester Community and Technical College who made the President’s List for fall semester ending in December. To qualify for the President’s List, students must have completed 12 credits or more for the same semester with a 4.0 GPA.

