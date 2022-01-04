GRADUATES AND HONORS

Jacob Hansen of Tomah has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
