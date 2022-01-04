 Skip to main content
GRADUATES AND HONORS

Jacob Hansen of Tomah has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

